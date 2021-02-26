STA Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.01. 52,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

