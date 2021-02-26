Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading Up 5.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,801,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,380,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

