Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $59.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77), but opened at GBX 56.10 ($0.73). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.74), with a volume of 107,018 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.97. The company has a market cap of £39.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

