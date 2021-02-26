Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$56.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock traded up C$1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 196,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,378. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$31.00 and a 52-week high of C$50.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.04.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.