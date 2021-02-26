Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,065,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

