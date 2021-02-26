StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers lowered shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded StarHub from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:SRHBY opened at $9.18 on Monday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

