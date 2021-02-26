State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,988 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

