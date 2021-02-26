State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Eaton Vance worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $75.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.