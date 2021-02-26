State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Aramark worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 14.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

