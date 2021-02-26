State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,857.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

