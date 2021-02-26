State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 790 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Pentair worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

PNR opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

