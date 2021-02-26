State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,072 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $533,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PMT stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,879.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

