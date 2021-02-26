State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,694 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.53 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

