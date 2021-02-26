State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Xencor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

