State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,176.91 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.