State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,024 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $49.80 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

