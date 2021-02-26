State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,239,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,423,000 after purchasing an additional 605,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,773. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.