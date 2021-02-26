State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,435 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PVH were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

