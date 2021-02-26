State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 13,540 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

CTSH opened at $73.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

