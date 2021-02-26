State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,466 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $261.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $322.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

