State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 26,575 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $738,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 325,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,400,000 after buying an additional 53,687 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 79.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $330.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.37. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.