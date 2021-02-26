State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $917.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.56.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

