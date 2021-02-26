State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $965,000 Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $4.89 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

