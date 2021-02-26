State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Radius Health worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Radius Health stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

