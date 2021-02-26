State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $284,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,797 shares of company stock worth $7,573,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

