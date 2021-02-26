State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,130 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

