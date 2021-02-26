Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLC. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.31.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.60. Stelco has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

