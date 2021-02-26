Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.65

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.65 and traded as high as C$46.49. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$45.80, with a volume of 140,097 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SJ. CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

