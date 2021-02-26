Stephanie Linnartz Sells 20,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MAR stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

