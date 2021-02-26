Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.75

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 7428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $517.28 million, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 207,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

