Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

SRCL traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 532,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,036. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

