STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of STERIS worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

Shares of STE stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

