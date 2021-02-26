stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.41 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,474.58 or 0.03087173 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $268.41 million and approximately $201,237.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.00477356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00069829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00080991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00472213 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 182,025 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

