Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $71.50

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $71.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.03.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.