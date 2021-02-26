Stifel Nicolaus Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to $5.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 92.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SECYF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SECYF stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.