Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $188,126.02

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 43.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $188,126.02 and $247.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,228.50 or 0.99180527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.00458312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.44 or 0.00856980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00267961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119922 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

