Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.31. 2,522,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,140,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,630. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

