Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,493 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,003% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,768 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,274,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Exelon by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

