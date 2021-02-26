Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,232% compared to the average volume of 166 call options.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

CNST traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $24.47. 10,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.