Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,247 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK opened at $108.50 on Friday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

