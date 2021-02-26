Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CFO Sells $1,765,800.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00.

Shares of STOK opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

