Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.52 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,587. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $828.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRI shares. CL King cut Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

