Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Strategic Education stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,620. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

