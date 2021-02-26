Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $265.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stryker traded as high as $249.84 and last traded at $249.70, with a volume of 28808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.56.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

