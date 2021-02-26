SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Trading Up 30.8%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price was up 30.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 7,288,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 2,536,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

