Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 910,350 shares of company stock worth $97,341,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

STAA stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.45 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.