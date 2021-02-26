Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 140,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

