Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $952,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,745 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

