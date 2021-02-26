Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

