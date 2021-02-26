Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.78

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 10305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

